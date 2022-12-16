Wells Fargo & Company Cuts SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $300.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $274.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $404.85 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $371.14.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $220.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $198.10 and a 12-month high of $752.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 26.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.