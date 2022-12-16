Wedmont Private Capital Sells 2,233 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,919,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,351,000 after acquiring an additional 583,314 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 25.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Carrier Global by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466,546 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Carrier Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,335,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,759,000 after purchasing an additional 738,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Carrier Global by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,986,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,431,000 after buying an additional 531,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $42.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average is $39.38. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

