Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,037,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,682 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.29% of The Carlyle Group worth $32,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $785,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.53.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 1.5 %

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

CG opened at $29.88 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.