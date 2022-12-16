FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FDX. Loop Capital lowered FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FedEx from $192.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.52.

FedEx Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $173.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

