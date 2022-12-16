Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.94.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $82.34 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 10.73%. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 208,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,700,000 after buying an additional 109,052 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

