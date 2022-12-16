Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $205.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $200.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVY. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $200.11.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $181.32 on Thursday. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $219.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.05). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 494.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

