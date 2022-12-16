Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Vita Coco from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.40.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Shares of COCO opened at $13.15 on Thursday. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $735.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08.

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Vita Coco had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky purchased 5,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 623,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Es Charles Van sold 3,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $43,601.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,703.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,521.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $226,850 and sold 20,989 shares worth $254,333. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,450,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after acquiring an additional 573,227 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,693,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,288,000 after acquiring an additional 952,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 169,375 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 292,350 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 291,757 shares during the period. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

