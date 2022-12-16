iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Position Lessened by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $97,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $43.57 and a one year high of $57.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.95.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

