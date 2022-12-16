AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICSH. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.8% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $155,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $204,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 668.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICSH opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average is $50.01. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.