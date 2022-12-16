AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 85,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 660.9% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $124.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.85. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $176.10.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

