AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 35.3% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.7 %

UPS opened at $181.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

