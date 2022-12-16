Fulton Bank N.A. Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,183,000 after purchasing an additional 203,381 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 232.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after purchasing an additional 116,692 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 26.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 511,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,510,000 after purchasing an additional 108,045 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 64.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after purchasing an additional 97,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 22.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 528,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,433,000 after purchasing an additional 95,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $707,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,176.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at $13,654,305. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $707,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,176.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $4,632,950. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $145.73 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.64 and a fifty-two week high of $156.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EME. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

