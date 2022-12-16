AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 133 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,892,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,806 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,469,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,706,000 after acquiring an additional 584,476 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,668 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 22.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,762,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,885,000 after acquiring an additional 858,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,477 shares of company stock valued at $11,889,614. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $102.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $138.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.