AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:IEP opened at $50.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average is $51.63. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.76%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently -555.55%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

