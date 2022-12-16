AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $997,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 215.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

JNK stock opened at $92.30 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $108.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.18.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

