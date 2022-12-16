Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Masco were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Masco by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Stock Performance

Masco stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Masco to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,029,837 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

