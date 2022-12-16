AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 321 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.38 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.346 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

