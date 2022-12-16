AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,007 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,290,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 123,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 58,541 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $94.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. As a group, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

