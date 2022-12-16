Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $358.13 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $354.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.88.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

