AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.09 Million Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,037 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.6% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 10.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 1.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,207 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 5.9% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group cut shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.24) to GBX 1,535 ($18.83) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 ($23.31) to GBX 1,600 ($19.63) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($22.08) to GBX 1,450 ($17.79) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,583.57.

GSK Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average is $36.11. The stock has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

