Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 431 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in UGI were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UGI. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in UGI by 598.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 83.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in UGI during the second quarter worth $44,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 46.7% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 2,519.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Stock Performance

UGI Announces Dividend

Shares of UGI stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average of $38.38. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. UGI Co. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $47.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UGI to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.