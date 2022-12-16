Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 664.1% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $102.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.42. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $138.46. The firm has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,477 shares of company stock worth $11,889,614. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

