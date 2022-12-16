Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 79 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,719,312,000 after buying an additional 74,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,792,000 after purchasing an additional 372,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,624,000 after purchasing an additional 78,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,906,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ opened at $276.89 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $404.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.29 and its 200-day moving average is $291.10.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

