AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 650 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 73,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,432,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 44,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $47.25 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $55.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.61.

