Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Position Increased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sempra by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Sempra by 2.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Sempra by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth about $641,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $161.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a twelve month low of $124.44 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.47.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.50.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

