Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $490,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,839 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Shell in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Shell in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. Shell plc has a one year low of $41.23 and a one year high of $61.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SHEL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 2,950 ($36.19) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.87) to GBX 2,987 ($36.65) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Grupo Santander lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($35.09) to GBX 2,922 ($35.85) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.