Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth about $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares in the company, valued at $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 547,300 shares of company stock worth $20,671,759. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.63 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KDP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.