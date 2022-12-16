Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.42.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE CRL opened at $218.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.16. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $379.65.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $989.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.65 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $569,522.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,821. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

