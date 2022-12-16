Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Holdings Trimmed by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $112.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $69.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.09 and its 200-day moving average is $85.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

