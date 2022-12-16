Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on J. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.20.

NYSE:J opened at $119.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

