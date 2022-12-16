Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 349,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,511,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 750.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,945,000. 9.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE NVS opened at $90.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.33. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.