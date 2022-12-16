Fulton Bank N.A. Has $591,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV opened at $208.41 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IQVIA to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus upped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on IQVIA to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.13.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

