The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,840,000 after buying an additional 113,504 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 20.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,931,000 after buying an additional 611,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Hershey by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,580,000 after buying an additional 644,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Hershey by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,539,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,200,000 after buying an additional 63,785 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,857.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,807,121 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hershey Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.31.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $234.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.24. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $185.72 and a 12-month high of $242.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

