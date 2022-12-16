Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Centene were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 103,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after buying an additional 65,077 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Centene by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Centene by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,979,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,672,000 after buying an additional 32,165 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $80.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.12. Centene Co. has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

