Federated Hermes Inc. Has $32.17 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,320 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.23% of Xylem worth $32,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.70.

Insider Activity

Xylem Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $110.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.88. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $121.47.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

