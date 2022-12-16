Federated Hermes Inc. Has $38.34 Million Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 260,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,948 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $38,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after buying an additional 67,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,436,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,513,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,631,000 after purchasing an additional 674,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 804,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,493,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.71.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $711,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $711,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ExlService stock opened at $170.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.06. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.14 and a fifty-two week high of $191.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. ExlService had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $361.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

