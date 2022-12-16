Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 47,517 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 691,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,517 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.30% of PulteGroup worth $27,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $47.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.72. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

