W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 44,265.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 520,556 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of W. R. Berkley worth $35,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $976,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,767,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,046,000 after purchasing an additional 923,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $72.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

