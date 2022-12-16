Fulton Bank N.A. Has $685,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in CSX by 663.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.28.

CSX Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

