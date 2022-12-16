Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,967 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $34,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 40.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 52.3% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 65.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 376,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after buying an additional 7,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.76. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.90 million. Equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.76.

In other news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $618,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,055,458 shares in the company, valued at $43,537,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $746,940.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 577,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,230,498.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,055,458 shares in the company, valued at $43,537,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,797 shares of company stock worth $1,582,640 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

