Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Increased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,822 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.4% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $56.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

