20,217 Shares in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the first quarter valued at about $464,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBS shares. TheStreet upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $10.41 on Friday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.53.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

