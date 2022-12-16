Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,076 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Devon Energy by 202.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 68.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

DVN stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.71. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

