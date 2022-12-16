Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.03. 12,175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 21,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 12.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 42.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

