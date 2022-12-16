Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.03. 12,175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 21,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
