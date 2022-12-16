Fulton Bank N.A. Has $791,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 0.6% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in BlackRock by 0.6% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $1,357,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.21.

BLK stock opened at $698.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $669.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $653.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $933.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

