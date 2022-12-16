Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Shares Down 1%

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 22,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 103,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45.

About Eurobank Ergasias Services and

(Get Rating)

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, and Central and Southeastern Europe. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, Investment Property, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.