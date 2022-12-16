Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund (LON:HMSF) Trading Down 1.4%

Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Ltd (LON:HMSF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 207 ($2.54) and last traded at GBX 207 ($2.54). Approximately 36,630 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,760% from the average daily volume of 949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.58).

Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.79 million and a P/E ratio of -51.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 207 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 207.

About Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund

Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Limited, formerly BlueCrest AllBlue Fund Limited, is an investment company. The Funds’ investment objective is to seek to provide consistent returns with low volatility through an investment policy of investing substantially all of its assets in the Highbridge multi strategy fund (the Underlying Fund) or any successor vehicle of the Underlying Fund.

