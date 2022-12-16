ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $68.14

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.14 and last traded at $68.43, with a volume of 3164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.24.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $135.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.80 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 44.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $3,352,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 62,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 22,349 shares during the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.