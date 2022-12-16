Nevada Sunrise Metals (CVE:NEV) Trading Down 2.4%

Nevada Sunrise Metals Co. (CVE:NEV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 185,677 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 265,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Nevada Sunrise Metals Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$18.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00.

About Nevada Sunrise Metals

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and lithium minerals. The company's flagship project is the Kinsley Mountain property comprising 513 unpatented lode claims and 5 additional leased patents covering an area of 10,280 acres located in White Pine County.

