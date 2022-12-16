Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Waters were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WAT. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Waters by 404.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Waters by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Waters by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.67.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WAT opened at $342.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $313.85 and its 200 day moving average is $317.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $375.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. Waters had a return on equity of 189.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $708.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.30 million. Research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

